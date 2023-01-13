The second daughter of Chulapayap and Narawadee Srikarnchana – CEO of Asia Insurance and CEO of Pendulum Watch, respectively – Pimpayap Srikarnchana currently works as Corporate Business Manager of Nara Thai Cuisine, a group of elegant Thai restaurants steeped in cultural traditions. Pimpayap received her Bachelor’s degree in Sociology from the University of Warwick, and her MSc in International Management from Royal Holloway University of London. When she isn’t looking after Nara Thai’s expanding empire, she enjoys scuba diving.