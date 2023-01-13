return Return to Prestige 300 High Flyers Previous
Pimpayap Srikarnchana

Pimpayap Srikarnchana

CORPORATE BUSINESS MANAGER, NARA THAI CUISINE CO LTD

The second daughter of Chulapayap and Narawadee Srikarnchana – CEO of Asia Insurance and CEO of Pendulum Watch, respectively – Pimpayap Srikarnchana currently works as Corporate Business Manager of Nara Thai Cuisine, a group of elegant Thai restaurants steeped in cultural traditions. Pimpayap received her Bachelor’s degree in Sociology from the University of Warwick, and her MSc in International Management from Royal Holloway University of London. When she isn’t looking after Nara Thai’s expanding empire, she enjoys scuba diving.

Next
READ MORE

Klyduan “Ib” Sukhahuta

MANAGING DIRECTOR AND CO-FOUNDER, SRETSIS

Komsan Saelee

CEO AND FOUNDER, FLASH EXPRESS

Koravit “Korn” Narongkananukul

MEMBER OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER AT TPCS PCL | CEO AND MANAGING DIRECTOR, TPCX CO LTD | CO-FOUNDER AND DIRECTOR, WAGYU LAB CO LTD

Korn Narongdej

CEO, RAIMON LAND PCL | VICE CHAIRMAN, KPN GROUP