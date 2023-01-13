return Return to Prestige 300 High Flyers Previous
Pimpisa “Prim” Chomanan

Pimpisa “Prim” Chomanan

VICE PRESIDENT AND MANAGING DIRECTOR, EVER MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES | EVER HEALTHCARE, GLOBAL TELEHEALTH PLATFORM

Pimpisa “Prim” Chomanan is paving a path to success for Ever Medical Technologies, a global technology-driven healthcare service focused on addressing inequalities in the healthcare ecosystem and enhancing patient experience. The platform, Ever Healthcare, gives patients access to 200+ internationally accredited hospitals and over 3,000 internationally certified doctors worldwide, helping them book the best medical and aesthetic treatments in the best destinations. As an active influencer on social media, her marketing skills come naturally, and before her shift into telemedicine Prim was heading digital transformation projects for MNCs in various industries, as well as organising some of the most elite party events in Thailand and London – for charitable causes such as Konnect, Cirquebkk, and Secret Society BKK. Prim graduated from SOAS University of London, studying International Business and Corporate Governance before specialising in Digital Business Strategy at Columbia Business School.

Next
READ MORE

Chawanan “Tam” Chotechurangkool

OWNER AND FOUNDER, COCO TAM’S

Chawin Chavananand

BOARD OF DIRECTORS, VICHITBHAN CONSTRUCTION CO LTD

Chayuda “Nina” Jiaravanon

INVESTMENT DIRECTOR

Chichaya “On” Karnasuta

CO-FOUNDER AND EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, WHAT THE DUCK CO LTD | DEPUTY MANAGING DIRECTOR, CHANDRA 25 CO LTD