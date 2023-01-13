Pimpisa “Prim” Chomanan is paving a path to success for Ever Medical Technologies, a global technology-driven healthcare service focused on addressing inequalities in the healthcare ecosystem and enhancing patient experience. The platform, Ever Healthcare, gives patients access to 200+ internationally accredited hospitals and over 3,000 internationally certified doctors worldwide, helping them book the best medical and aesthetic treatments in the best destinations. As an active influencer on social media, her marketing skills come naturally, and before her shift into telemedicine Prim was heading digital transformation projects for MNCs in various industries, as well as organising some of the most elite party events in Thailand and London – for charitable causes such as Konnect, Cirquebkk, and Secret Society BKK. Prim graduated from SOAS University of London, studying International Business and Corporate Governance before specialising in Digital Business Strategy at Columbia Business School.