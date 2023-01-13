Pintongta “Aim” Shinawatra Kunakornwong got her Master’s in Business Management at Cass Business School, City University of London, England. During the past year, She has added opportunity in her business by looking for a new business model, and has focused on the development of her business’s organisation by relying on strong internal communication with her employees and clients. In addition, a goal of hers is to support the development and growth of Thai people, and for them to become global citizens via the Thaicom Foundation, which she has been continuing – as passed down by her father – for the past 30 years. Aim is married to Nuttaphong Kunakornwong, and has twin daughters, Ami and Nani, as well as a son, Wakin. She is continuously ready to learn and grow with her kids, and although she is a busy woman she makes time to exercise, and make sure her mental health is on point, in order to live a happy life.