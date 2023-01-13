return Return to Prestige 300 High Flyers Previous
Pipatchara “Petch” Kaeojinda

CO-FOUNDER AND HEAD CREATIVE DIRECTOR, PIPATCHARA

Young and charismatic, Pipatchara “Petch” Kaeojinda is the creative mastermind behind her eponymous label Pipatchara, whose unique macramé-adorned leather bags have taken the local fashion scene by storm. Petch has long held a passion for design, and prior to co-founding the brand with her sister she obtained a degree in Fashion Design from the Academy of Art in San Francisco, and was recognised among the top three womenswear finalists of the prestigious Joe’s Black Book competition. Upon graduating, she worked briefly at Ralph Lauren in New York, followed by stints at Chloé, Vanessa Bruno, and Givenchy in Paris (after she received a full scholarship at the École de la Chambre Syndicale de la Couture Parisienne). Eventually this young creative finally returned to Bangkok, where she took on a designer role at Jaspal. Today, she holds the title of Head Creative Director at Pipatchara, and the brand has recently expanded into womenswear, with the launch of a limited-edition clothing line.

