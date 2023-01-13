Pirachai “Bint” Bencharongkul graduated with a Master’s degree from University College London and is currently the Co-Managing Director at BB Technology Company Limited (BBTEC). He also takes top management roles in the Benchachinda Group (BCG), a Thai leading digital solution provider. Always aware of new business opportunities, he plans to utilise his expertise to expand the group’s business, making Benchachinda Group a leading digital technology service provider in Thailand. As Investment Director at BCH Ventures Co Ltd, Pirachai’s vision is to invest in potential funds with income return, so he always looks for cutting-edge solutions and New Movement Technology to create business growth in the New S-Curve industry and for the group’s new business development. He also has a strong intention to help Thai agricultural communities become more self-reliant and strengthen their communities with sustainability. His mission not only promotes organic farming, but also has an aim to develop food security and sustainability – eventually making Thailand into the “Food Hub of the World”.