return Return to Prestige 300 High Flyers Previous
Pitchayatep Yuktasevi

Pitchayatep Yuktasevi

EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT, MALI GROUP 1962 CO LTD

Part of a new generation of energetic, driven, and visionary trailblazers, fourth-generation businessman Pitchayatep Yuktasevi is the youngest son of Pim Charusreni, who sits at the helm of Mali Group 1962 Co Ltd – Thailand’s most renowned dairy company. Having recently graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from the Royal Holloway University of London, Pitchayatep joined his family’s business as an Executive Assistant, overseeing business development and operations. In his role, he has big plans to help modernise the company’s iconic dairy products, expand on existing lines, and touch on more health-conscious developments, all while maintaining the brand’s iconic quality and flavour. In addition, he is also a public policy consultant, working with the public sector, NGOs, and intergovernmental organisations as an Associate Consultant at Bolliger & Co Ltd.

Next
READ MORE

Chawanan “Tam” Chotechurangkool

OWNER AND FOUNDER, COCO TAM’S

Chawin Chavananand

BOARD OF DIRECTORS, VICHITBHAN CONSTRUCTION CO LTD

Chayuda “Nina” Jiaravanon

INVESTMENT DIRECTOR

Chichaya “On” Karnasuta

CO-FOUNDER AND EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, WHAT THE DUCK CO LTD | DEPUTY MANAGING DIRECTOR, CHANDRA 25 CO LTD