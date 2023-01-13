Part of a new generation of energetic, driven, and visionary trailblazers, fourth-generation businessman Pitchayatep Yuktasevi is the youngest son of Pim Charusreni, who sits at the helm of Mali Group 1962 Co Ltd – Thailand’s most renowned dairy company. Having recently graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from the Royal Holloway University of London, Pitchayatep joined his family’s business as an Executive Assistant, overseeing business development and operations. In his role, he has big plans to help modernise the company’s iconic dairy products, expand on existing lines, and touch on more health-conscious developments, all while maintaining the brand’s iconic quality and flavour. In addition, he is also a public policy consultant, working with the public sector, NGOs, and intergovernmental organisations as an Associate Consultant at Bolliger & Co Ltd.