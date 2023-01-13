return Return to Prestige 300 High Flyers Previous
CEO, KCE ELECTRONICS

Pitharn “Amp” Ongkosit followed in his father’s footsteps to become CEO of the electronics maker and exporter KCE, which his father founded. Nowadays, the SET-listed business is a major player in the region, and worth billions of Baht. This late-30s executive holds an MBA from Cornell’s Johnson Graduate School of Management, as well as Bachelor’s degrees in both Computer and Electrical Engineering from the University of California. He’s also the head of The Face Shop Thailand, an offshoot of a Korean beauty and skincare company. In addition, he’s a major shareholder in the company Mos Burger, a popular Japanese fast-food chain.

