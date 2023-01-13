Piti “Todd” Bhirombhakdi is the second of three children of Santi Bhirombhakdi, President of Boon Rawd Brewery Co Ltd, and Arunee Bhirombhakdi. As a member of the fourth generation to work in the family business, Piti has always exhibited the ability to blend local needs with global standards. This unique mindset is a testament to his local and international exposure throughout his youth. Having attended Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Massachusetts, and later pursuing a Master’s degree at Chulalongkorn University, Piti was able to absorb the best of both cultures and simultaneously thrive in the challenging settings he was faced with. He is the youngest board member of Boon Rawd Brewery Group and is leading the charge in business transformation through his positions as Chairman of the Board of Boonrawd Supply Chain Co Ltd, CEO of Food Factors Co Ltd, and Deputy First Senior Executive Vice President (Production) at Boonrawd Brewery Co Ltd.