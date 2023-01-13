Piyada “Pam” Punnakitikasem attended the University of Exeter, in the UK, where she obtained an MSc in Financial Management. These days, she can be found fulfilling her duties as a part-time digital marketing lecturer at the Panyapiwat Institute of Management. Pam also maintains a considerable online presence herself, with @PPgallery chronicling her exploits as a full-time foodie and traveller (it was even highlighted on the CNN Travel website once). When time allows, Pam is an avid scuba diver and, perhaps not surprisingly, her fave quote is: “You only live once.”