Piyajit “Aw” Rukariyapong is a veteran businesswoman who has been Sappe’s leader for a decade. She is the second generation of the Ruckariyapong family to run Sappe PCL, a leading maker and distributor of refreshments for health and beauty. Aw received her Bachelor’s degree (with honours) from the University of Sheffield in the UK, and before taking the helm of the family business she worked with global financial institutes such as Barclays Capital Securities (Thailand) and BNP Paribas. She was CFO in 2012, the year Sappe was preparing to be listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand, and in 2014 it finally became an SET listed company. More recently, Aw won the top award in the field of marketing that takes into account gender dimension – Gender Responsive Marketplace – from the UN Women 2022 Thailand WEPs Awards. This was the only awards ceremony in Thailand, and Asia Pacific, by the UN Women’s Organization and the European Union (EU), that identifies business models that promote gender equality and empower women. Previous accolades, meanwhile, include being named ‘Young Rising Star CEO’ at the SET Awards in 2017 – and award the Stock Exchange of Thailand gives to a new generation executive with an outstanding vision – and getting a HELLO! ‘Young Achievers Award’ in 2019.