Piyarat “Tae” Kaljaruek

VICE PRESIDENT, KANTANA GROUP

The name Kantana has been synonymous with the TV and movie entertainment in Thailand for over six decades. Founded by the Kaljaruek family, it has now been entrusted to third-generation heir Piyarat to help maintain the company’s reign as an industry giant. A graduate from Chulalongkorn University, Tae had to learn the ropes initially by observing his father and gradually ascended the ranks to the position of vice president. Tae has been tapping into young audiences with a penchant for remakes of popular American TV shows. Of note are The Face Thailand, The Face Men, and Gossip Girl Thailand.

