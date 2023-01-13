As the second-generation owner of a family plastic kitchenware business, originally started by his parents back in 1994, Plawooth “Up” Charoenchitmun has been heavily involved in bringing the high-quality, safe, and FDA-approved food container developed by his family to the international market. Super Lock by Micron Ware food containers have transformed the way Thais store and microwave food, and are currently sold at every leading retailer and department store in the country. Up’s business development skills helped the company secure the ‘Best SME in Plastics’ award for its products at the 6th SME National Awards, held in 2014. With entrepreneurial flair and a dedication to tech and engineering, Up has also worked with IBM and Halliburton. He graduated from Purdue University in 2012, earning a Bachelor’s in Industrial Engineering with a Certificate of Entrepreneurship and Innovation.