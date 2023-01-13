Although born in Thailand, Ploy Jindachot spent most of her childhood in the USA, as her parents relocated there soon after she was born. Nowadays, though, she is firmly settled back in Thailand, and her focus as of late is on being an entrepreneur and curator. She graduated from Chulalongkorn University with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, and one of her current positions is as the Vice Managing Director at Sangthepthai Co Ltd, a custom auto parts firm. However, custom woodworking – a deep-rooted, family-based passion – is also a big part of her life at the moment, and as such Ploy is the Founder of J. Timber Thailand, a wooden flooring company using modern techniques, and the Co-Founder of P. Palladio Co Ltd, which combines the world of art, illustration, and craftsmanship to create unique home décor objects. Outside of work, Ploy is the proud mother of two children; her daughter Vela, and her son Thorn.