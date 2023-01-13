As the Group General Manager overseeing merchandising for Gourmet Market, Ploychompu “Chompoo” Umphuj takes a hands-on approach to expanding The Mall Group’s Gourmet Market. As a marketing and tech-savvy member of the new generation, she’s introduced contemporary concepts including Gourmet Natural, Beauty Parlour, Gourmet Bakery, and the World of Seafood, all designed to take Gourmet Markets across Bangkok to the next level. Constantly on the lookout for the next best thing, she is always actively conducting market researches and site visits to bring top quality products to Gourmet Market. In addition, Chompoo’s most talked about contribution to her family’s retail empire was overseeing the business development of Escape Bangkok Bar, located on the roof of EmQuartier.