Ploypan Patrathiranond holds a Bachelor’s degree in Communication Arts from Chulalongkorn University, and a Master’s degree in Marketing Communications from University of Westminster, in London. In addition to working in the family business as Sales Consultant for the Nongnooch Botanical Garden and Resort, Ploypan also co-founded the popular accessory brand Tête-à-Porter, specialising in gorgeous women’s hats and headpieces. Having built a name for herself as a dashing and stylish leader in the fashion world, Ploypan has most recently been inspired to take things a step further by introducing her own brand, Ploypin Vintage, offering vintage accessories – impeccably selected from all over the world – as well as her own fine jewellery designs. Furthermore, the Varinploy House Co Ltd has recently been set up to support her business expansion and, most recently, Ploypan has begun making crocodile leather bags together with the brand Viva Bossa (in which she is also a shareholder).