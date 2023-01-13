Ploypayap Srikarnchana is the youngest daughter of business magnates Chulapayap and Yuki Srikarnchana. She studied footwear design at the London College of Fashion, before returning to Bangkok to begin her career as an entrepreneur. Among the many projects she juggles in her professional life she has launched her own activewear and swimwear brands, called ToochActive and Toochswim, respectively, and is opening a beauty clinic too, called Prime Aesthetics.