As the niece of the billionaire owners of Siam Winery and Red Bull, Ployvarin “Pang” Songpakorn is a double-gilded high society idol. This fashionable lifestyle influencer has both an impeccable personal aesthetic and a passion for board sports, which have earned her over 200,000 followers on Instagram. For her studies, Pang first graduated from Mahidol University International College with her Bachelor’s in Sociology, before going on to get her International College Master’s in Global Business from Coventry University. Recently, she launched Branch and Blooms, a boutique florist she describes as a passion-turned-business, while this year she continued her work with Siam Winery as their F&B Expansion Marketing Manager.