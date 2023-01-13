return Return to Prestige 300 High Flyers Previous
Pojjana Paniangvait

Pojjana Paniangvait

DIRECTOR, CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND RISK MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE, THAI PRESIDENT FOODS PCL

Thai President Foods PCL is a Bangkok-based company that is indisputably best-known for their internationally marketed instant noodle brand ‘Mama’. As one would expect, they are the largest instant noodle manufacturer in Thailand – as of 2020 – with a market share of over 50 percent. One of the key figures behind the scenes at the firm is Pojjana Paniangvait, the company’s dynamic Director and Corporate Governance and Risk Management Committee member. Pojjana holds an MBA from the National Institute of Development Administration, a Master of Art (MA) in Communication Art and Design from the New York Institute of Technology, and a BFA in Communication Design from King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology Ladkrabang. She happily lists one of her biggest career achievements as making the Mama brand known abroad, which saw sales increase from 300 million Baht to an unprecedented 5 billion Baht.

Next
READ MORE

Klyduan “Ib” Sukhahuta

MANAGING DIRECTOR AND CO-FOUNDER, SRETSIS

Komsan Saelee

CEO AND FOUNDER, FLASH EXPRESS

Koravit “Korn” Narongkananukul

MEMBER OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER AT TPCS PCL | CEO AND MANAGING DIRECTOR, TPCX CO LTD | CO-FOUNDER AND DIRECTOR, WAGYU LAB CO LTD

Korn Narongdej

CEO, RAIMON LAND PCL | VICE CHAIRMAN, KPN GROUP