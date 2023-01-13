Thai President Foods PCL is a Bangkok-based company that is indisputably best-known for their internationally marketed instant noodle brand ‘Mama’. As one would expect, they are the largest instant noodle manufacturer in Thailand – as of 2020 – with a market share of over 50 percent. One of the key figures behind the scenes at the firm is Pojjana Paniangvait, the company’s dynamic Director and Corporate Governance and Risk Management Committee member. Pojjana holds an MBA from the National Institute of Development Administration, a Master of Art (MA) in Communication Art and Design from the New York Institute of Technology, and a BFA in Communication Design from King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology Ladkrabang. She happily lists one of her biggest career achievements as making the Mama brand known abroad, which saw sales increase from 300 million Baht to an unprecedented 5 billion Baht.