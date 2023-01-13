Pongtawat Chalermkittichai, better known as Chef Ian Kittichai, is one of Thailand’s most famed kitchen talents, but he’s also a successful restauranteur, television host (Master Chef Thailand, Iron Chef Thailand and Bid Coin Chef), and cookbook author. He helms several companies and restaurants across the globe; from Cuisine Concept Co Ltd, and Issaya Siamese Club in Bangkok, to Plaa restaurant in Hong Kong, Coast restaurant in Taiwan, Soi Social restaurant in Singapore, and Spot Dessert Bars in New York. His journey from street food to fine dining is often recalled during dinner table conversations. As a child growing up in Bangkok, he pushed a cart through his working-class neighbourhood to sell food he made with his mother, never thinking he would “make it” as a chef, and one day be cooking on TV. By the age of 30 he became the first Thai national to be appointed the Executive Chef of a five-star hotel. Outside the kitchen, he enjoys travelling with his wife, hiking, cycling, and looking after his dogs.