Currently, Pornada “Mai” Nivatvongs is the Managing Director at Vespiario Thailand, the official importer and sole distributor of Italian premium scooter brand Vespa, in Thailand. She first got the idea for the business while she was studying Product Design at Central Saint Martins in London. During her time there she noticed the rising popularity of the first modern Vespa in London, and so Mai expanded this interest into a business, along with her husband, Visudt Nivatvongs, and her friend, Pranitan Phornprapha. Together they have successfully made Thailand one of the countries with leading sales figures, and have consistently secured a range of special Vespa models, and limited editions, for Thai consumers. The company has also expanded its product line to distribute Piaggio premium scooters, such as the speedy Aprilia, and the classic motorcycle Moto Guzzi. Vespiario Thailand recently celebrated its 10th anniversary, but this energetic businesswoman’s enthusiasm still remains fresh.