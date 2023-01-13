Pornpat “Pear” Rodphothong Boontanom is a certified lawyer (barrister) and is currently working as a Senior Associate at Santi Piyatat & Associates, a legal firm. She specialises in anti-money laundering, securities, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate law. She is also the Managing Director for Energy Growth, which spearheads investments in the energy industry. After completing her LLB at Ramkamhaeng University in Thailand, Pear went on to the UK to obtain an LLM in international Environmental Law at the University of Kent, and an LLM in International Commercial Law at the University of Newcastle Upon Tyne. She also completed the bar in Thailand, at the Thai Bar Association, obtaining her Barrister-at-law at the institute of Legal Education. A widely respected lawyer in the Kingdom, her particular interest in fighting crime flourished while she was getting her PhD in Criminology at Chulalongkorn University.