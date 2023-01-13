Porntip “Mook” Attakanwong is fashion-savvy gallerist with a Bachelor’s degree in Fashion & Textile Design from the University of Technology Sydney, and an MFA in Fashion Design and Society from Parsons School of Design. Her sense of style prevades ATT 19, the eclectic art-focused venue she founded that’s home to an art gallery, café, chef’s table restaurant, and a retail space filled with gorgeous lifestyle objects. Set in a restored, century-old building off Charoenkrung Road, the space also supports and incubates emerging talents. Mook has been featured in publications such as Nat Geo, Southeast Asia Globe and Vice, sharing her ideas about creating meaningful spaces, and in 2020 she gave a TedX Talk. More recently, she opened Cocoon, a boutique hotel resort – 20 minutes from downtown Bangkok – that beautifully combines nature, art and design. Next year, she plans to open a concept space and studio as an extension to the gallery (situated next to Cocoon) called ‘ATT19 Warehouse’. Filled with both antiques and contemporary creations, it will be a space where young entrepreneurs can engage.