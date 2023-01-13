Pranapda “Pam” Chirathivat holds a BA in Business Economics from Brown University, and also studied Interior Design at UCLA. Currently she is a Senior Director of Business Development of Siam Motors Group, as well as President of Siam Music Yamaha, and Siam Nissan Sales. She also holds the position of Chairwoman at Paroshoot, a fashion retail company that imports brands such as Berluti, Christian Louboutin, and Missoni. Pam is Chapter Chair of YPO Sea Angels and founding member of YPO Zen Pacific, and has founded a social campaign called ‘Dragonfly360’, a platform that works towards a more inclusive and equitable society. In 2019, the Dragonfly360 summit helped ignite change for the advancement of girls and women, connecting like-minded individuals to make a larger social impact. Currently, Pam is working on Dragonfly360 DEI Corporate Training, and in her spare time she enjoys meditation and yoga, as well as surfing, skiing, hiking, spending quality time with her son, and exploring new places with her husband.