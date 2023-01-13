Pranitan “Pete” Phornprapha is the President and CEO of Bangkok Komatsu Sales, and the Director of Siam Daikin Sales, the companies owned by the family’s Siam Motors Group. However, he is best-known for founding ‘Wonderfruit’ – the art, food and music festival designed to cultivate ideas and catalyse positive impact – where he is also the CEO. He also initiated ‘Fruitfull’, the storytelling platform for food, culture, society, and planet, aiming to mindfully connect people via food. In addition to all this he’s a family man, and he and his wife Palleeporn have three children.