Praowphan “Meow” Laohapongchana

CO-FOUNDER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR, QUATTRO DESIGN

With an MFA in Interior Design from the Mount Vernon Campus of The George Washington University under her belt, the always enterprising Praowphan “Meow” Laohapongchana co-founded Quattro Design, a design company specialising in interior décor and accessories for luxury commercial, hospitality, and residential projects. As the firm’s Managing Director, she oversees things at the Quattro Design flagship store in Bangkok, as well as at the second outlet in Phuket. Praowphan is married to Saravut Laohapongchana, with whom she has one daughter. In her free time, this savvy designer enjoys yoga and travelling.

