Prapavadee Sophonpanich, the founder of Ideas 1606 Co Ltd, has a precise vision for her real estate brand, Veyla Residences. Veyla means “time” in Thai and “home by the beach” in Sanskrit, and so the underlying message and intention is to create a space that embodies time well spent. Her first venture into real estate – the hugely successful Veyla Khao Tao Residences, Hua Hin – was quickly followed by Veyla Cha-Am Residences, and more recently by the award-winning Veyla Natai Residences, situated on the ultra-pristine Natai Beach in Phang-Nga. Since 2018, she has also been General Manager of Christie’s, and as such is expanding the auction house’s footprint in Thailand (having helped open a 150-square-metre gallery space in 2021 at Gaysorn Tower). Prapavadee spent the early part of her career at McKinsey & Company and Bain & Company, a tenure that also adds to her wealth of experience across industries, including luxury, residential real estate development, and art institutions (including the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and Thai National Museum of Bangkok).