Pratarnwong “Pok” Phornprapha, the eldest son of Phornpinit and Kiratikarn Phornprapha, is the third generation to run his family’s business, Siam Motors Industries. Recently, he assumed the position of Chief Executive Officer of Rêver Automotive Company, the authorised distributor of BYD EV passenger cars. The company will introduce the concept of ‘New Energy for All’, which aims to create new opportunities for driving the country to an NEV Nation for everyone. In addition, Pratarnwong also oversees other businesses, such as Siam Motors Industry Co (and its affiliates), the authorised distributor of UniCarriers Forklift, and Siam Advanced Technology Relationship Co, the authorised distributor of BYD commercial products such as electric forklifts, EV bus/vans, and renewable energy solutions (ESS, or Energy Storage System).