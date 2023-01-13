return Return to Prestige 300 High Flyers Previous
Prom Parndejpong

Prom Parndejpong

ASSISTANT DIRECTOR OF EDUCATIONAL DEVELOPMENT, LERTLAH SCHOOL

Following the completion of a Bachelor’s degree in Graphic Communication from Sunderland University (UK), Prom Parndejpong also completed TESOL/TEFL courses at Chichester College. His mission then was to travel to multiple schools in many provinces across Thailand, with the objective to implement and improve their English curriculum. He is also a champion of outdoor classrooms for children, believing that all the areas of learning can also be achieved outdoors, with the by-product of enhancing the children’s long-term social, emotional, and mental health. With his position at Lertlah School he is currently focused on achieving a project called L.I.F.E. Garden (Lertlah Integrated Farming and Ecological Garden). His hobbies include marathon running, free diving, fitness training, photography, fashion, technology, and lifelong learning.

