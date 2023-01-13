Proudputh “Prou” Liptapanlop

This Oxford graduate was born and raised in the world of politics – her father, Suwat, is a former Deputy Prime Minister of Thailand – but Prou chose to follow her grandmother’s footsteps and entered the world of real estate and hospitality investment. As Executive Director of Proud Group, she’s in charge of her family’s portfolio of leisure and hospitality investments, which includes award-winning properties like InterContinental Hua Hin Resort, Holiday Inn Resort Vana Nava Hua Hin, and Vana Nava Hua Hin Water Jungle. Despite the pandemic, Prou believes that Thai tourism will recover, which is why she pushed ahead with Andamanda, one of Thailand’s largest waterparks. Andamanda Phuket opened last May, to tremendous response, and is poised to become one of Thailand’s most exciting attractions. Finally, following the overwhelming success of InterContinental Residences Hua Hin – which is over 90 percent sold – she is set to launch another luxury project, under the Proud Real Estate PLC brand, in the heart of Bangkok’s CBD.