Slim Wellness Asia (formerly known as Slim Concept) is a one-stop destination offering an array of premium beauty products and treatments, boasting cutting-edge technologies and world-class equipment. Originally founded as a beauty business, it has grown to include wellness treatments focusing on preventative health made possible by the newly established Mariza Wellness Clinic. Slim Concept currently operates 14 outlets in Thailand, and has expanded into Bahrain and Cambodia, and the driving force behind it all is Owner and CEO Punnapa Techarojkul. Holder of an undergraduate degree in Business Administration from Rangsit University, Punnapa first worked for one of the country’s leading beauty establishments, then became a training manager in system setup and curriculum design, as well as a beauty consultant. During these years she developed a deep passion for the industry, and in 2006, at the age of 28, she secured investment capital and a partnership with Mariza Clinic was formed. These days, in addition to its slimming programmes the clinic offers a range of advanced non-invasive facial treatments, as well as detoxifying programmes.