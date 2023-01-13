return Return to Prestige 300 High Flyers Previous
Rarin “Tata” Thongma

Rarin “Tata” Thongma

CEO AND FOUNDER, CHRISTINA GREY GROUP (O&B BRAND) AND B CASA | CEO AND CO-FOUNDER, T CAPITAL TECHNOLOGY

Several years ago, fashionable Rarin “Tata” Thongma made an industry splash with the launch of her oh-so-soft, 50-colour Audrey ballet shoe collection (from her brand, O&B). Now she’s poised to do the same with two new businesses, starting with the online home décor brand B Casa, which is adjacent to her accessories and fashion brand. Her other venture, T Capital Technology, is in a different field completely, best described as a software house for Christina Grey Group’s own upcoming brands, as well as for any corporate enterprise needing help with technology. This multidisciplinary maven holds both a Master’s degree in Fashion Marketing from the Instituto Europeo di Design in Italy, and a Bachelor’s in Product Design from Silpakorn University.

Next
READ MORE

Patsarakorn “Pok” Chirathivat

MEMBER OF THE EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE, POST INTERNATIONAL MEDIA GROUP | SINGER | ACTOR AND YOUTUBER

Dr. Pattisan Kemrichard

UNIVERSITY PROFESSOR, SWISS SCHOOL OF BUSINESS AND MANAGEMENT GENÈVE | MARKETING EXECUTIVE, CHO HENG RICE VERMICELLI FACTORY CO LTD | CHAIRMAN, KEMRICHARD LLC

Phisarn “Bik” Kijkamjai

MARKETING MANAGER, KITO (THAILAND) CO LTD

Pichaya "Pam" Soontornyanakij

EXECUTIVE CHEF AND OWNER, THE X PROJECT