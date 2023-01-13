A graduate of Suan Dusit Rajabhat University, with a Bachelor’s degree in Management, Raris “Ti” Yoovidhya now finds himself in the position of Deputy CEO with Rapid Capital, a successful fintech company. He lists his biggest career achievement as his involvement with the development of digital technology at Rapid Capital, which is set to increase the ability to receive new customers, to support growth, over the next five years. Currently, he is assigned as the person responsible for coordinating with the FA IA Auditor in the process of listing Rapid Capital on the MAI market in 2023. Outside of work Ti likes to snowboard, and also describes himself as both a wine lover and collector. As for his words to live by, he says: “Nothing is impossible”.