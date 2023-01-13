Rathpong “Benjamin” Ratanahirunya holds the title of Director at Thai Steel Import Co Ltd, a distributor of flat steel sheets for use in the manufacturing of home appliances and automotive parts, as well as construction, and other general usages. He attended the University of New South Wales (UNSW), and Chulalongkorn University, graduating with a Bachelor of Law and a Bachelor of Finance from the former, and a Bachelor of Law from the latter. His biggest career achievement, he says, is tripling the company’s revenue over the past 12 years, and managing the scaling up of the company’s operation. As for what he’s currently working on, he shares that it’s all about strengthening the company’s culture, and digitalising the management of data and information. Prior to Thai Steel he worked as a legal advisor at Baker & McKenzie, from 2006 to 2009, and his area of practice was mergers and acquisitions. When not busy with work you’ll probably find Benjamin playing guitar, practicing yoga, and/or mountain trekking.