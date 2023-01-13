As the third-generation Managing Director of Srichand, his family’s long-standing facial powder brand, Rawit Hanutsaha is credited with breathing new life into what was then a well-known, but dated, product line. Armed with an Engineering degree from Chulalongkorn University, and an MBA from Vanderbilt University in the United States, Rawit used his marketing savvy to rebrand Srichand and capture a younger market. Now, the company is experiencing significant revenue increases year over year. Rawit has also been assigned to be Audit Committee and Independent Director of PTTOR, since February 2021, and his 11th book is due to be launched by the end of 2022.