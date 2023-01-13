A graduate of New York’s prestigious Columbia University, where she received her MBA, Vareeporn “Rena” Udomkunnatum is a woman who wears many hats. Not only is she the CEO of Elysian Development Co Ltd, which specialises in residential and mixed-use developments, she is also the CEO of Elysian Hotel Development Co Ltd, which focuses on hotel development. Add to the mix being Director at Rare Beverage Co Ltd, a mineral water bottling and distribution firm, and Director at Waterfall HK Co Ltd (also focused on hotel development), and you’ve got one busy businesswoman. Recent achievements include the launch of the highly anticipated InterContinental Khao Yai Resort, and the re-opening of the beautiful Rosewood Hotel in Luang Prabang (named Asia’s No.1 hotel in 2019 and 2021 by Condé Nast Traveller). Looking ahead, Rena reveals that she’s developing a few real estate projects “up north”, and will launch her very own brand of mineral water in early 2023. When not busy with work you might find Rena reading, or painting, or keeping fit with Muay Thai, cycling, and swimming.