Rohit Sachdev is the Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Soho Hospitality, and is responsible for the overall strategic vision for the company’s hotel and restaurant development, interior design, and F&B consulting business. The company’s portfolio includes Above Eleven, Charcoal Tandoor Grill & Mixology, Havana Social, Cantina Wine Bar & Italian Kitchen, Yankii Robatayaki, and Soho Pizza. Looking ahead, additional lifestyle restaurant brands are in the works, including a Japanese restaurant, a Mexican restaurant, and a new rooftop restaurant and bar experience. In addition, Soho Hospitality is currently embarking on an international expansion of its brands with the opening of Havana Social Ho Chi Minh City, Above Eleven Dubai, and Charcoal Tandoor Grill in Singapore and Colombo. Rohit is a graduate of the Stern School of Business at New York University, and is regularly invited to participate as a keynote speaker at key hospitality and F&B conferences across the region, including the Thailand Tourism Forum, Hotel Investment Conference South Asia, Hotel Investment Conference Asia Pacific, Southeast Asia Hotel Investment Summit, and the Global Restaurant Investment Forum.