Rom Sangkavatana, who goes by ‘ROM’ in the art world, is the Creative Director and artist behind Rom Design. His portfolio spans from strategic business development, to creative and visual, design, fashion, and interior architecture. Working in the glamorous and fast-moving world of branding agencies and production houses, Rom lets his creative and artistic talent soar. He’s a graduate of Central Saint Martins, where he obtained his BA (Hons) in Graphic Design, as well as a MSc Strategic Management of Projects from The Bartlett, University College London. He lists his biggest career achievement as being able to make a name through his own brand, TOWNHOUSE SPACE, supporting and developing Thai creative talents. He also feels grateful to have been labeled as an international creative person on superfuture.com. Currently he’s occupied with his first solo art exhibition, entitled ‘Reborn’, in Seoul, wherein he collaborated with many other Thai artistic talents. When not doing art, Rom enjoys writing music, dabbling in journalism, and scuba diving.