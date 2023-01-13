Rvisra “Ten” Chirathivat oversees marketing strategy and omnichannel marketing to create and retain customer lifetime value with the introduction of new sales channels and customer experiences. Under her leadership, she has successfully launched the new Central App, an omni-shopping application, as well as the ‘Central Personal Shopper On-Demand’ service – a great leap forward in digital marketing with Social Commerce. She’s also a firm believer in providing new generation of artists with a platform to showcase their work through several collaborations at Central and Robinson department stores. Her work has received various global awards and accolades, and she is a popular guest speaker, having championed causes such as children’s education, equality in the workplace and in society, and women’s rights. Rvisra chose to do her studies in California, graduating with a Bachelor of Economics from Scripps College, and completing the MBA Program at Loyola Marymount University. In her free time she enjoys travelling to new and different places, and also loves visiting art galleries, museums, and art exhibitions.