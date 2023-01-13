Sahib Anandsongvit is a seasoned entrepreneur. As the Founder of Seekster, he built Thailand’s largest service commerce platform that has generated a revenue of over US$10 million for 30,000 service providers, furthering its success by leading Seekster’s acquisition by True. Beyond the startup space, he has been actively involved in the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, choosing to venture into Web3. During the last few months he has been looking into bridging the Web2 and Web3 worlds, and he has become an angel investor in several Web3 projects and has established a service agency that has helped several reputable NFT communities raise more than US$30 million. Moreover, he is assembling a venture builder business, is committed to bringing in exclusive deals to Southeast Asia through his investment syndicate, and is passionate about building a community of like-minded, high-net-worth and network-Web3 enthusiasts and investors.