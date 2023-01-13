return Return to Prestige 300 High Flyers Previous
Sajika “Por” Thongsuk

CEO AND CO-FOUNDER, OC TRADING GROUP

Sajika “Por” Thongsuk established the prestigious multi-label beauty store BFF Bangkok seven years ago, and it currently boasts five more locations – in addition to the flagship store in Thonglor. From a team of two people to a current workforce of over 100 – not to mention an increase in revenue from 30 million Baht in year one to 400 million Baht in year seven – BFF Bangkok has gone from strength to strength. Sajika obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education from Chulalongkorn University, before going on to study for a Master’s degree in Early Childhood Education from the University of Pittsburgh (USA). She’s currently focused on growing BFF Bangkok in all aspects, including a spa business, and recently also launched trendy baby boutique LouLou Bangkok. She loves beauty, art, design, and horseback riding.

