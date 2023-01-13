Sanjay Popli is recognised as a pioneer in Thailand’s cryptocurrency industry in his roles as CEO of Cryptomind Advisory, and Co-Founder of the Cryptomind Group. In 2018, he co-founded the former to provide a plethora of services related to digital assets and investment product development not seen in the kingdom previously. A passionate entrepreneur, who specialises in blockchain and cryptocurrency, he also acts as an advisor at Thai Digital Asset Association, working alongside other professionals to propel Thailand’s crypto scene into the future. Beyond his professional roles, Sanjay is actively involved in various blockchain and investment-related events, giving speeches and being a part of panels to discuss topics that he’s passionate about and offer invaluable advice. He is also the host of Thailand’s biggest blockchain event under the brand ‘Blockchain Thailand Genesis’.