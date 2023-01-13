Sanya Souvanna Phouma, the scion of Lao royalty, is one of the most influential figures in Bangkok’s nightlife scene. Many will remember him as the man behind one of the most iconic nightclubs in the city, Bed Supperclub on Sukhumvit Soi 11, which for many years was the place to be seen. It went on to gain international fame, with some of the world’s top DJs making appearances there, before closing finally in 2013. After Bed was put to bed, Sanya joined forces with renowned interior designer Ashley Sutton to offer Bangkok’s nightlife denizens Maggie Choo’s, and then Sing Sing Theatre. Today his company, Farandole Group, creates unique hospitality concepts, the likes of Quince Bangkok, Funky Lam Kitchen, Luka, Iron Balls Gin Parlour, and more.