Sareena “Pam” Teeravithayapinyo

DIRECTOR, SCINTILLA GIOIELLI

Italian jewellery brand Scintilla Gioielli has been garnering a loyal following since being launched in Thailand – all thanks to the efforts of the local team. In her role as Director, Sareena “Pam” Teeravithayapinyo has played an integral part in the company’s success, focusing on retail and marketing. Pam holds an MBA in Luxury Brand Marketing from the Glasgow Caledonian University in London (UK), and says she would like to bring a “newness” to the jewellery market in Thailand. Her favourite pastimes are travelling and going to the beach.

