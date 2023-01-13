Despite being the eldest son of billionaire Sarath Ratanavadi, CEO of Gulf Energy Development, Saris “Ing” Ratanavadi says he was never groomed with expectations to take on the reins of his father’s energy empire. Instead, his love for golf has made 26-year-old Saris the poster boy of Thailand’s golfing industry. He’s the man behind the world-class Stonehill on the outskirts of Bangkok, which is well on its way to becoming a sporting and tourism landmark. In October 2022, Stonehill played host to the first ever LIV Golf Bangkok Invitational Series, with a stellar lineup of international players and teams competing for a total prize money of a staggering US$25 million. Ing, who studied Communications at the University of Southern California in the USA, has big plans for Stonehill, which will also feature fine dining establishments and a café that morphs into a swanky cocktail bar at night.