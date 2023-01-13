return Return to Prestige 300 High Flyers Previous
Sarisara “Noey” Lewchalermwong

CO-FOUNDER & CEO, GB PRIME PAY

This self-made entrepreneur is well-known in Thailand’s fintech sector. After graduating from the international program (British and American Studies) at Thammasat University, Sarisara “Noey” Lewchalermwong’s love for shopping inspired her to establish GB Prime Pay, an innovative e-payment solution that offers many kinds of payment channels, such as Credit Card, QR and E-wallets, all with the highest levels of security and the most convenient 24/7 services. GB Prime Pay has a subsidiary company, which is GB wallet, that provides full service of public E-wallet and white-label E-wallet. GB Prime Pay was named by as the fastest growing payment solutions provide in 2021, and GB has a payment volume of more than 60 billion Baht in a year. Noey’s says the key to her success is to always do the best, and prepare to handle unexpected situations all the time.

