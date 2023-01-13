Holding two degrees from universities in the UK – a Bachelor’s degree in Business Management and Marketing from the University of the Art in London, and a Master’s degree in Business Management from the University of Westminster – Sarun “Bank” Jayapani went on to get involved with the world of healthcare products. Vitaboost has already been awarded the first prize in a health tech startup programme, and Bank is now currently focused on personalised vitamin services for Vitaboost, and organic vegetables from farm-to-home with Kinbai. Any free time he has leftover is taken up by his love for music and football, while his motto in life can be stated as: “Don’t procrastinate, or you will live your last days with regrets!”