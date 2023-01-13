return Return to Prestige 300 High Flyers Previous
Serina S. Bajaj

CO-FOUNDER, KIND KONES

Serina S. Bajaj is the eldest daughter of Kiatisak Singhsachachathet, Managing Director of Jaspal Group. With a Bachelor’s degree in Business Communications and a Master’s degree in Public Relations, she has previously worked as a journalist, advertising executive, and copywriter, and has also been involved in the marketing aspect of her family’s business. Now a mother of two girls, she kickstarted her journey as an entrepreneur, together with her husband, by launching a Singaporean plant-based ice cream brand called Kind Kones, in 2017. In 2021, amidst the peak of the pandemic, the growing brand secured its first seed round of funding, led by a Singapore-based VC fund DSG Consumer Partners, and raised S$1 million. Currently, Kind Kones have a retail presence in both Malaysia and Singapore, and have recently pivoted towards the CPG model to accelerate growth. A big part of Serina’s upcoming plans for Kind Kones is to expand the business regionally, including introducing the brand to the Thailand market.

