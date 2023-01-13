Armed with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration (Finance and Marketing) from Thammasat University, Sharinee “Shannon” Kalayanamitr kick-started her career and went on to become one of Thailand’s most influential women in tech. She was the second Thai team member at Lazada Thailand, and founded the Thai women-ecommerce site Moxy (later merging it with an Indonesian company to become Orami). She’s also been a “shark” on Shark Tank Thailand, and was selected into the UNGSII’s 25+5 Global Cities of the World to showcase at the SDG Labs in Davos, during the World Economic Forum 2022. She is currently working on 5G Catalyst Technologies (or 5GCT), a data management platform for Thailand and emerging markets that helps aggregate, verify, and analyse relevant city data to enable data-driven decisions to better manage cities to achieve true impact, resilience, and sustainability – ensuring a better livelihood for all its citizens.