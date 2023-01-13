return Return to Prestige 300 High Flyers Previous
Sid Sehgal

Sid Sehgal

MANAGING DIRECTOR, GLOBAL GOURMET SYSTEMS CO LTD (INDUS) | CO-FOUNDER & BOARD MEMBER, GETFRESH HOLDINGS PTE AND THE FRESH FOOD COMPANY (GETFRESH) | DIRECTOR, ADVERTISING & MEDIA CONSULTANTS CO LTD

Sid received a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from New York University (USA), and counts polo, tennis, fitness, fine dining, travelling, and meditation amongst his hobbies. For the past 18 years he has been involved in his family’s diversified business that includes Indus restaurant and the GetFresh chain. He is also a judge on Iron Chef Thailand, and a former member of the panel of voters for the World’s 50 Best Restaurants and Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants.

Next
READ MORE

Panu Vittayaamnuaykoon

MANAGING DIRECTOR, IMPERIAL FIRE ENGINEERING CO LTD & FIRE-ENGINE IMPERIAL CO LTD

Parama “Nam” Raiva

BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT MANAGER, SNP

Pat Pilunthanakul

FOUNDER, VIBES LAB

Patsarakorn “Pok” Chirathivat

MEMBER OF THE EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE, POST INTERNATIONAL MEDIA GROUP | SINGER | ACTOR AND YOUTUBER