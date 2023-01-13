Sid Sehgal

Sid received a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from New York University (USA), and counts polo, tennis, fitness, fine dining, travelling, and meditation amongst his hobbies. For the past 18 years he has been involved in his family’s diversified business that includes Indus restaurant and the GetFresh chain. He is also a judge on Iron Chef Thailand, and a former member of the panel of voters for the World’s 50 Best Restaurants and Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants.