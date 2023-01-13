The daughter of M.R. Tim and Sirikan Saktidej Bhunabandh, Sikanya “Pau” Sakdidej Bhanubandh is the heiress of the Renaissance Bangkok Hotel Ratchaprasong, where she currently works as Senior Vice President of Public Relations. Apart from this role, she serves as Managing Director of Maneeya Concepts Co Ltd, the sole distributor in Thailand of the globally renowned apparel brand Kipling.